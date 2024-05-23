News & Insights

Hybrid Kinetic Delays Share and Bond Subscriptions

Hybrid Kinetic Group (HK:1188) has released an update.

Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited announces further delays in the completion of its share and convertible bond subscriptions, extending the long stop date to September 30, 2024. The extensions are necessary due to additional time required to fulfill the conditions precedent outlined in the agreements with M 6 Investments L.L.C. and Mr. Zhou Zuan. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares.

