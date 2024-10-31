Hyatt's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag, Stock Down

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares were down 2% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Hyatt’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues

Hyatt reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 94 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an EPS of 74 cents.

Revenues of $1,629 million lagged the consensus mark of $1,638 million but increased 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In the quarter, the company witnessed a 12.8% decline in Owned and Leased revenues to $287 million and an 83.5% decrease in Other revenues to $13 million. Distribution revenues also declined 3.5% to $221 million. However, Net fees increased 4.3% year over year to $241 million. Revenues for reimbursed costs increased to $867 million from $754 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a 3% increase in comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR compared with the same period in 2023. However, comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts’ Net Package RevPAR declined 0.9% year over year.

Hyatt’s Operating Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA was $275 million, up 8.9% year over year. Our model predicted the metric to be $292.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of Management and Franchising as well as Distribution increased year over year by 8.9% and 26.1% to $210 million and $38 million, respectively. On the other hand, Owned and Leased, segment’s adjusted EBITDA dwindled 12.5% year over year to $63 million.

Balance Sheet of Hyatt

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Hyatt reported cash and cash equivalents of $1,134 million compared with $1,957 million reported in the previous quarter. Total liquidity was $2.6 billion in the third-quarter end. Total debt as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $3.14 billion.

Other Business Updates of Hyatt

Regarding hotel openings, 16 new hotels (or 2,589 rooms) joined Hyatt's system in the third quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Hyatt had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 690 hotels (or about 135,000 rooms).

Hyatt’s 2024 Outlook

For 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted general and administrative expenses to be between $425 million and $435 million. Capital expenditures are projected to be $170 million. Net rooms growth is anticipated to be between 7.75% and 8.25% year over year. Net rooms growth excluding the Bahia Principe transaction is anticipated to be in the range of 4% to 4.5%.

Management continues to anticipate 2024 system-wide RevPAR to rise 3-4% from 2023 levels. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the band of $1.1-$1.12 billion compared with the prior expected range of $1.13-$1.17 billion. The company expects free cash flow to be in the range of $380-$410 million.



Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. This upside was backed by sustained demand strength and increased booking volumes. In the quarter, the company reported strong booking momentum for 2025, with volumes remaining robust at higher prices compared with the prior year.



The company raised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance due to strong demand and cost-saving opportunities. Management expects net yields, at constant currency, to increase around 10.4% compared with 2023 levels, exceeding the prior guidance provided in June.



Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Revenues declined on a year-over-year basis and the adjusted loss widened from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



In the quarter, its reported EBITDA declined year over year due to the underperformance of the winter business in Australia. Snowfall at Australia’s resorts fell 28% from the prior year’s levels and was 44% below the 10-year average, leading to an 18% drop in skier visitation. Although North America’s summer mountain business did not meet expectations, it achieved 15% revenue growth with fewer weather and construction-related disruptions.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company's performance was backed by notable improvements in revenue per available room, attributed to higher occupancy rates and average daily rates. Furthermore, in the quarter, Hilton opened 531 new hotels. It achieved net room growth of 33,600. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Hilton's development pipeline comprised nearly 3,525 hotels, with almost 492,400 rooms across 120 countries and territories, including 28 countries and regions with no running hotels. For 2024, the company expects net unit growth in the range of 7-7.5%.

