Hyatt's Q2 Beat and Raised RevPAR Outlook Put Fee Growth in Focus

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered a second-quarter earnings beat, faster fee growth and a higher revenue per available room outlook. Those results strengthened the case for continued operating gains in 2026.

The investment question is whether momentum in premium travel, group demand and the fee business can offset weaker conditions in the Middle East, Mexico and vacation distribution.

Hyatt’s Q2 Results Beat Expectations

Adjusted earnings reached $1.12 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 24.4%. Earnings increased 64.7% from 68 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues of $1.829 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $1.815 billion by 0.8% and increased 1.2% year over year. Gross fee growth and higher comparable system-wide hotel revenue per available room, or RevPAR, supported the performance.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and Consensus

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

RevPAR Growth Lifts Hyatt’s Outlook

Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9% year over year. U.S. RevPAR advanced 6.7%, Greater China rose 7.2%, Asia Pacific excluding Greater China gained 10.3% and the Americas outside the United States increased 9.5%.

Leisure transient and group RevPAR each recorded solid gains, while business transient RevPAR grew in the low-single-digit range. Management raised its full-year system-wide hotel RevPAR growth forecast to 3.5%-4.5%, reflecting stronger second-quarter performance and continued premium demand.

Fee Expansion Supports H’s Earnings

Gross fees increased 7.8% to $324 million. Base management fees rose 10.2%, incentive management fees increased 2.6% and franchise and other fees advanced 8.1%.

Hyatt maintained its 2026 gross-fee forecast of $1.305-$1.335 billion, representing growth of 9%-11%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance also remained at $1.155-$1.205 billion, supported by the core fee business despite pressure in selected markets.

Hyatt’s Pipeline Extends the Runway

Hyatt ended the quarter with a record development pipeline of approximately 154,000 rooms, up 10% year over year. World of Hyatt membership reached roughly 69 million, an increase of 17%, expanding the company’s potential base for direct bookings and loyalty engagement.

Large peers are also competing aggressively for hotel owners and guests. Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported a development pipeline of nearly 610,000 rooms at the end of the second quarter, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT added 21,600 net rooms during the period and posted net unit growth of 6.1%. Hyatt’s pipeline supports its fee-growth runway, though execution remains important in a competitive development market.

Regional Weakness Clouds H’s Guidance

Middle East RevPAR declined sharply because of regional conflict, reducing overall RevPAR growth by about 110 basis points. Hyatt expects the weakness to lower full-year fees by approximately $10 million.

Comparable system-wide all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR declined 1.2%, reflecting softer demand in Mexico and lower airlift into certain destinations. Distribution adjusted EBITDA fell to $27 million from $43 million, and management expects a roughly $25 million full-year decline in that segment compared with 2025.

How H’s Rank and Scores Frame the Event

The quarter showed that Hyatt’s fee-led model can generate growth despite regional disruption. Still, the earnings beat and higher RevPAR outlook do not eliminate the risks tied to Mexico, the Middle East, Distribution performance and opening timelines.

H currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has a Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B, which support its operating and price-momentum profile. Its Value Score of D indicates that investors should weigh how much of the improvement is already reflected in the share price before taking a more aggressive position.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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