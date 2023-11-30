Hyatt's (H) Hyatt Studios Brand to Debut in Alabama in 2025

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is set for the debut of its Hyatt Studios property in Mobile, AL, which is expected to be completed by early 2025.



The company entered into a franchise agreement with 3H Group Inc. for this property in Tillman’s Corner.



This very first Hyatt Studios hotel is expected to transform the upper-midscale, extended-stay experience for Hyatt’s guests as well as World of Hyatt members. Located 10 miles from Mobile International Airport, this property will offer guests easy access to the Gulf Coast along with nearby historical and cultural destinations.

More on Hyatt Studios Brand

Growing interest from hotel developers followed Hyatt after the announcement of the Hyatt Studios brand in April 2023.



This is evidenced by the newly-executed deal for a Hyatt Studios hotel in Portland, ME, through the company’s first franchise agreement with Giri Hotel Management. This anticipated 122-room hotel is likely to open at Portland International Jetport in 2025.



Per Hyatt, each Hyatt Studios hotel will include innovative self-service amenities and a top-tier 24-hour market with a wide variety of options accompanied by in-room kitchens that will feature almost every necessary appliance.

Expansion Plans Boosting Growth

Hyatt is consistently focusing on profitable strategies, which help it to expand its footprint and product offerings. Its expansion strategy primarily focuses on new property openings and accretive buyouts.



In September 2023, the company unveiled Andaz Macau, the world's largest Andaz-branded property with 715 rooms. It also recently acquired Mr & Mrs Smith, a London-based platform, which offers direct booking access to more than 1500 boutique and luxury properties across the globe, primarily in Western Europe. This buyout will enhance the value offers for the owners of hotels represented on this platform, in alignment with the expansion of the choices for its members and guests.



By 2025, Hyatt’s Independent Collection brands will have 11 new hotels in their portfolio. The company opened its first property named Numu Boutique hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, in February 2023 and is expecting to open the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki, Finland named Grand Hansa Hotel by 2023. Given the easing of travel restrictions in the Asia-Pacific region and a strong leisure travel demand, the company unveiled a robust pipeline of landmark luxury and lifestyle hotels. Hyatt anticipates unit growth in 2023 to increase at approximately 6% on a net-room basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Hyatt have increased 25.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 20.6% growth.

