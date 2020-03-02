US Markets

Hyatt withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus spreads

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Chong

March 2 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N said on Monday it was withdrawing its 2020 earnings outlook, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe, hurting travel demand.

