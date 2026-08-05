Is Hyatt Stock Worth Buying as Growth Clashes With a Rich Valuation?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H combines premium-demand exposure, rising fee revenues and a record development pipeline. Those strengths support a durable growth case, but the stock’s valuation leaves limited room for execution missteps.



The decision is less about whether Hyatt can expand and more about whether that expansion is already reflected in the share price. Regional weakness, project delays and debt add reasons for patience.

Hyatt’s Growth Case Remains Intact

Hyatt expects net rooms growth of approximately 6% in 2026 and continues to target long-term annual organic growth of 6%-8%. Its executed management or franchise contract pipeline reached approximately 154,000 rooms, up 10% year over year.



The company’s portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries as of June 30, 2026. Continued expansion across its luxury, lifestyle, inclusive and essentials brands should widen Hyatt’s fee-generating base over time.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and Consensus

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

Hyatt competes with larger asset-light lodging companies such as Marriott International, Inc. MAR and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT. That makes consistent pipeline conversion and fee growth important as Hyatt works to expand its system and strengthen its competitive position.

H Trades at a Mixed Valuation

Hyatt trades at roughly 2.2X forward sales, below the Hotels and Motels sub-industry level but above its five-year median. That relative discount is offset by a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 49.5, which indicates that investors are paying heavily for future profit growth.



The mixed setup reduces the margin of safety. Hyatt’s fee expansion and pipeline can support premium pricing, but a high earnings multiple makes the stock more sensitive to slower openings, weaker demand or downward estimate revisions. Investors comparing H with MAR and HLT should therefore consider not only growth rates but also the valuation assigned to each company’s fee-based earnings.

Fee Growth Strengthens Hyatt’s Earnings

The asset-light model is producing measurable gains. Second-quarter gross fees increased 7.8% to $324 million. Base management fees rose 10.2%, while franchise and other fees advanced 8.1%.



Management maintained 2026 gross-fee guidance of $1.305-$1.335 billion, implying growth of 9%-11%. Continued room additions, long-term management agreements and premium revenue per available room growth should expand recurring fee streams without requiring Hyatt to own every property.

Execution Risks Temper the H Upside

Hyatt reduced its 2026 net rooms growth outlook to approximately 6% because a large share of planned openings is concentrated in the fourth quarter. Permitting, preparation, certification and heavier-than-expected property-improvement plans have already shifted some projects.



Third-party owners and franchisees fund construction and renovations, limiting Hyatt’s control over timing. Middle East weakness, softer all-inclusive demand in Mexico and lower Distribution segment earnings create additional pressure if regional disruptions persist.



Middle East RevPAR declined sharply in the second quarter, while all-inclusive Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Hyatt also expects the Distribution segment’s adjusted EBITDA to decline by approximately $25 million for full-year 2026.

Cash Flow Adds Support for Hyatt

Adjusted free cash flow is projected at $580-$630 million in 2026, up 22%-33% from the adjusted 2025 result. Capital expenditures are expected to decline to approximately $135 million, supporting projected shareholder returns of $325-$375 million.



The balance sheet still warrants attention. Hyatt ended June with $4.3 billion of debt, partly offset by $2.1 billion of liquidity, including $606 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.



Stronger cash conversion supports buybacks and dividends, but leverage limits the cushion if operating conditions weaken.

Why H’s Signals Favor Patience

Hyatt’s growth engine remains credible, but the current valuation asks investors to assume that pipeline conversion, fee growth and premium demand will stay on track. The operating outlook supports holding the shares, while the valuation argues against chasing them.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B support the growth and trading-momentum cases, while the Value Score of D reflects the richer pricing.



The combination favors patience rather than a clear buy decision. Existing investors may have reasons to hold, but new buyers may prefer stronger earnings-estimate trends or a more attractive entry valuation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.