Hyatt Stock Falls 10.1% in the Past Month: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H shares have declined 10.1% in the past month, making the recent pullback hard to ignore. The drop has improved the entry point, but it does not automatically make the stock inexpensive.



Investors must balance resilient premium demand and fee growth against weaker regional trends, delayed openings and a valuation that still sits above Hyatt's historical median.

Why Hyatt Shares Lost Ground

Earnings estimates for 2026 declined during the past 30 days. That shift can pressure sentiment because estimate revisions are a central input in the market's assessment of near-term earnings potential.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and Consensus

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

Hyatt also identified weaker conditions in the Middle East, Mexico and its Distribution segment. These developments may have added to investor caution, although the available information does not establish them as the direct cause of the stock's decline.

Premium Demand Still Supports Hyatt

Comparable system-wide hotel revenue per available room, or RevPAR, increased 5.9% year over year in the second quarter of 2026. Leisure transient RevPAR rose about 7%, group RevPAR advanced more than 7% and business transient RevPAR increased roughly 2%.



Management raised its 2026 system-wide hotel RevPAR growth outlook to 3.5%-4.5%. The higher range suggests Hyatt's core lodging business retains momentum despite uneven regional conditions.

Hyatt's Fee Model Offers Resilience

Gross fees rose 7.8% to $324 million, while management and franchising adjusted EBITDA increased to $266 million from $238 million. Hyatt's expanding system and long-term management and franchise agreements can support recurring earnings with less dependence on owned real estate.



The broader hotel group is pursuing similar capital-light growth. Marriott International, Inc. MAR ended the first quarter with a record pipeline of nearly 618,000 rooms, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported 6.1% net unit growth in the second quarter. Hyatt's 154,000-room pipeline keeps it in the same industry race for owner and developer demand.

Risks That Could Keep H Under Pressure

Middle East weakness is expected to reduce full-year fees by about $10 million. A slower all-inclusive recovery in Mexico could cut fees by another $15 million compared with Hyatt's prior outlook.



Distribution adjusted EBITDA is projected to decline approximately $25 million in 2026. Hyatt also expects more than half of this year's openings in the fourth quarter, and some projects could move into early 2027.

Valuation Shapes the Hyatt Opportunity

H trades at 2.18X forward 12-month sales, below the hotel sub-industry's 2.61X multiple. The discount offers some relative support after the recent decline.



The stock remains above its five-year median of 1.92X, however. Continued RevPAR gains, fee growth and timely hotel openings are needed to justify that premium to Hyatt's own trading history.

What H's Rank and Style Scores Signal

The pullback creates a better setup, but Hyatt's operating strengths and execution risks remain closely balanced. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports patience rather than an aggressive response to the decline.



Hyatt has a Momentum Score of A and a Growth Score of B, signaling favorable price and growth characteristics. Its Value Score of D warns that the shares are not clearly inexpensive. The VGM Score of B is constructive, but the Hold rank suggests investors may want clearer estimate and execution support before treating the decline as a buying opportunity.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.