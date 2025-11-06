Hyatt Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, RevPAR Rise Y/Y

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H reported third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line grew, while the bottom line tumbled.



During the quarter, the company emphasized its ongoing transition toward a brand-led structure, with continued efforts to enhance guest experiences, deepen customer loyalty through the World of Hyatt program and expand into high-growth markets and segments. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, Hyatt believes its affluent customer base, strong development pipeline and rapidly growing loyalty platform will likely support growth and long-term shareholder value creation.



Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.9% during today’s pre-market trading session.

Hyatt’s Q3 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Hyatt reported an adjusted loss per share of 30 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 49 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents.

Revenues of $1.78 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.83 billion. However, the top line increased 9.6% year over year.



During the quarter, Owned and Leased revenues came in at $429 million compared with $287 million in the prior-year quarter. Distribution revenues declined 13.1% year over year to $192 million. Other revenues came in at $13 million flat year over year.



During the quarter, gross fees increased 5.9% year over year to $283 million, with base management fees rising 10%, incentive management fees up 2%, and franchise and other fees advancing 4% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by managed hotel RevPAR growth outside the United States and contributions from recent openings, partially offset by the removal of fees from properties included in the Playa Hotels Acquisition.



Net fees during the quarter came in at $249 million compared with $241 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported a 0.3% increase in comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR (revenue per available room) compared with the same period in 2024. Comparable system-wide all-inclusive resorts’ Net Package RevPAR rose 7.6% year over year.

Hyatt’s Operating Highlights

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at $291 million, up 5.6% year over year. The metric increased 10.1% after adjusting for assets sold in 2024. Our model predicted the metric to be $252.7 million.



During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA in the Management and Franchising came in at $226 million compared with $221 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to be $206.7 million.



The Owned and Leased segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $83 million compared with $63 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to be $57.2 million.



The Distribution segment’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $21 million compared with $38 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to be $34 million.

Balance Sheet of Hyatt

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Hyatt reported cash and cash equivalents of $749 million compared with $912 million reported in the previous quarter. Total liquidity was $2.2 billion at the third-quarter end. Total debt as of Sept. 30, 2025, was $6 billion, flat sequentially.

Other Business Updates of Hyatt

Regarding hotel openings, 5,163 rooms joined Hyatt's system in the third quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 141,000 rooms, reflecting an increase of 4.4% year over year.

Hyatt’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, the company expects adjusted general and administrative expenses to be between $446 million and $452 million on a consolidated basis. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be about $225 million on a consolidated basis. Net rooms growth is anticipated to be between 6.3% and 7% (ex-Playa) year over year.



Management now anticipates 2025 system-wide RevPAR to rise 2-2.5% from the 2024 level. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the band of $1.09-$1.11 billion (ex-Playa). The company expects adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $450-$500 million.

H’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hyatt currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missing the same.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s results benefited from robust demand across all three brands and strong execution both onboard and shoreside. Its diversified portfolio attracted a wide range of travelers, supporting record revenues and occupancy levels. In fourth-quarter 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to gain from its strategic focus on Caribbean itineraries, which are drawing more families. Load factors are projected to exceed 2024 levels as momentum continues into 2026. Additionally, strong luxury demand for Oceania and Regent brands will further support growth.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR reported third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its earnings beat the estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Marriott delivered strong performance in the quarter, supported by solid room growth, profit gains and continued development momentum. The Asia Pacific region performed well, driven by healthy travel demand in Japan, Australia and Vietnam. The luxury segment continued to outperform, supported by strong rates and sustained demand. With consistent execution and growing global demand, Marriott remains on track to achieve healthy net rooms growth of 5% for 2025 and maintain mid-single-digit expansion over the next few years.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The downside was mainly due to weaker contributions from the Consumer Products segment.



Nonetheless, Hasbro raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The update was supported by strong performance in the Wizards segment, along with steady contributions from the games portfolio, licensing partnerships and execution of the “Playing to Win” strategy. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Hasbro expects cost efficiency measures and business diversification to support its growth plans for 2025 and beyond.

