Hyatt price target raised to $175 from $165 at BofA

October 21, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

BofA analyst Shaun Kelley raised the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $175 from $165 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects Q3 results to be within outlook ranges for C-corps in the Lodging sector and its tracker is unchanged with finalized September data, although the firm thinks the high end of outlooks may be difficult to achieve for some, the analyst tells investors. Overall, Q3 U.S. RevPAR was up year-over-year and ex-China remains a tailwind for the sector, the firm adds.

