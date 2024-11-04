Hyatt price target raised to $158 from $157 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $158 from $157 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said core management and franchising business continues to perform relatively well, and the fundamental outlook remains directionally positive, in their view.
