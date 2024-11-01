Hyatt price target raised to $127 from $120 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $127 from $120 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares following the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on H:
- Hyatt price target lowered to $172 from $178 at Wells Fargo
- Hyatt downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
- Hyatt price target lowered to $144 from $151 at Barclays
- Hyatt Hotels Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Hyatt Hotels Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.