Hyatt price target lowered to $172 from $178 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $172 from $178 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Hyatt’s Q3 results were in line, but the firm lowered its FY24 NUG guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells thinks this is more of a “hiccup” than a deeper issue and remains a buyer of shares.

