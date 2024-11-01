News & Insights

Hyatt price target lowered to $172 from $178 at Wells Fargo

November 01, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $172 from $178 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Hyatt’s Q3 results were in line, but the firm lowered its FY24 NUG guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells thinks this is more of a “hiccup” than a deeper issue and remains a buyer of shares.

