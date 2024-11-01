Hyatt price target lowered to $164 from $165 at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $164 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 EBITDA came in 1% below consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Hyatt expects strength in BT and Group, while China RevPar has stabilized and should see growth from stimulus measures.

