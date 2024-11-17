Hyatt price target lowered to $153 from $160 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $153 from $160 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that the company’s Q3 saw weaker underlying net rooms growth on unexpected attrition & delayed development. Mrogan Stanley tweaks estimates to reflect softer development backfilled by the Grupo Pinero deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.