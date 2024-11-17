News & Insights

Stocks

Hyatt price target lowered to $153 from $160 at Morgan Stanley

November 17, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $153 from $160 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that the company’s Q3 saw weaker underlying net rooms growth on unexpected attrition & delayed development. Mrogan Stanley tweaks estimates to reflect softer development backfilled by the Grupo Pinero deal.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on H:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

H

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.