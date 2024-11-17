Hyatt price target lowered to $153 from $160 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $153 from $160 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that the company’s Q3 saw weaker underlying net rooms growth on unexpected attrition & delayed development. Mrogan Stanley tweaks estimates to reflect softer development backfilled by the Grupo Pinero deal.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on H:
- Consumers claim they were duped by vacation club managed by Hyatt, NYTimes says
- Hyatt management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Hyatt management to meet with Truist
- Hyatt Hotels to Release Restricted Shares for Sale
- Hyatt price target lowered to $198 from $200 at Mizuho
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.