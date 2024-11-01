Hyatt price target lowered to $144 from $151 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $144 from $151 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Hyatt’s unit growth momentum unexpectedly slowed and appears to be a company-specific dynamic.

