Hyatt price target lowered to $144 from $151 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Hyatt (H) to $144 from $151 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Hyatt’s unit growth momentum unexpectedly slowed and appears to be a company-specific dynamic.
