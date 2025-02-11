Hyatt to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 94 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 4.4%. The reported figure rose 27% from the year-ago quarter’s 74 cents.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 32.8%.

Trend in H’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS has increased to 65 cents from 64 cents in the past seven days. The projected figure indicates a rise of 1.6% from 64 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.63 billion, suggesting a decline of 1.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Hyatt’s Quarterly Results

Hyatt’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance is likely to have benefited from strong leisure booking trends, new hotel openings and strategic acquisitions.



Solid group pace, sustained business transient activity and improved leisure pace are likely to have aided the company’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) performance in the fourth quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, we expect comparable systemwide hotels’ RevPAR to increase 9.6% year over year to $152.64. This reflects our expectations for average daily rate and occupancy rates to increase 2.1% to $210.54 and 500 basis points to 72.5% year over year.



System expansion, RevPAR growth and increased non-RevPAR fees are expected to have supported the company’s gross fees in the fourth quarter. Our model predicts revenues from gross fees to rise 15% year over year to $294.4 million. Growth in the co-branded credit card program, contributions from UVC and fees from newly opened franchise properties are likely to have driven franchise and other fees in the fourth quarter. Our model predicts revenues from Franchise and other fees to rise 24% year over year to $121.5 million.



Strength in asset-light business model, membership growth and higher room night penetration are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to rise 15.7% year over year to $278.8 million.



However, headwinds from renovations at certain resort properties, weaker demand in Maui, and an increase in international outbound travel are likely to have affected the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says About H Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



H's Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of -51.29%.



H’s Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LTH is expected to register a 10.5% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported earnings beats in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 46.2%.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



TCOM reported earnings beats in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 42.8%. Its earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decrease 7.1%.



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



RSI’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 800%. It reported earnings beats in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 225%.

