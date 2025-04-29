Hyatt to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, before the opening bell.



H’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, and missed on two occasions, the average surprise being 6.1%. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Trend in Estimate Revision of H

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 30 cents, indicating a deterioration of 57.8% from 71 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.7 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

Let us look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Hyatt’s Quarterly Results

Hyatt’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from accelerated net room additions, and strategic expansion in the all-inclusive and luxury segments.



Sustained demand from high-end travelers and rising corporate travel activity are expected to have aided the company’s revenue per available room performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Leisure transient revenues showed solid growth momentum entering 2025, while business transient demand remained robust across major urban markets. Hyatt’s management highlighted that transient pace for the first quarter is up in the high single digits compared to the prior year, supported by favorable holiday timing.



Strong contributions from franchise and other fees, as well as base and incentive fees, are expected to have supported Hyatt’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Early contributions from the recently added Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Bahia Principe portfolio are also likely to bolster fee income in the quarter under review. Our model predicts the first-quarter gross fees to rise 13.9% year over year to $298.5 million.



Hyatt’s expanding loyalty base — World of Hyatt — alongside strong credit card spend and heightened brand engagement, is expected to have supported commercial performance. Loyalty-driven demand, coupled with strong early-year performance from corporate group business and favorable booking patterns, is expected to have bolstered its occupancy and performance in the first quarter.



However, inflationary pressures, labor cost increases in select markets and the drag from asset sales completed in 2024 may have weighed on Hyatt’s bottom line in the first quarter. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter to be negatively impacted by approximately $40 million due to 2024 real estate dispositions.

What Our Model Says About H Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hyatt this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



H’s Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of -25.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



H’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Stride, Inc. LRN has an Earnings ESP of +7.83% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stride is expected to register a 30.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Stride reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 97.8%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Choice Hotels’ earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 7.8%. Choice Hotels reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.5%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR presently has an Earnings ESP of +23.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Caesars Entertainment’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 65.5%. Caesars Entertainment reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being negative 454.8%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.