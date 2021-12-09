Hyatt Plans To Open Seven New Luxury Hotels, Resorts In Europe And Middle East

(RTTNews) - Multinational hospitality company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), said on Thursday that it plans to open seven new luxury hotels and resorts throughout Europe and the Middle East.

The newly unveiled plan is in addition to the 24 previously announced luxury hotels within Hyatt's luxury portfolio which are scheduled to open by 2023.

These hotels are expected to further bolster Hyatt's portfolio of luxury brand offerings in key growth markets, the Los Angeles-headquartered firm said in a statement.

Amy Weinberg, senior vice president at Hyatt, commented: "The addition of these new hotels and resorts across Hyatt's luxury portfolio will reinforce Hyatt's position as a leader in the luxury hospitality space."

According to the recent plans, the company aims to open Magma Resort Santorini, 7Pines Resort Sardinia, Thompson Madrid in mid 2022, followed by Andaz Doha in late 2022, Alila Lanzarote, Grand Hyatt Lanzarote, and Park Hyatt Riyadh Diriyah Gate in 2025.

