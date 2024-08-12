Hyatt Hotels Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $164.83, along with a high estimate of $204.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. A 1.62% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $167.55.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hyatt Hotels by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $168.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $161.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $158.00 $162.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $168.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $204.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $171.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Announces Neutral $160.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $168.00 $172.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $162.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $204.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hyatt Hotels's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hyatt Hotels's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Hyatt Hotels's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hyatt Hotels's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.08.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

