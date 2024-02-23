News & Insights

Hyatt Hotels Shares Rise On Better-than-expected Q4 Profit

February 23, 2024

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) are rising more than 6 percent Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted earnings of $68 million or $0.64 per share for the quarter, that beat the average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.39 per share.

Net income was, however, lower than the previous-year quarter at $26 million or $0.25 per share compared with $294 million or $2.69 per share a year ago.

The company's comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 9.1% in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, the company sees system-Wide RevPAR to rise in the range of 3% to 5%

Hyatt Hotels stock, currently at $143.99, has traded in the range of $96.77 - $146.75 in the last 1 year.

