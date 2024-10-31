Hyatt Hotels Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Thursday reported net income of $471 million or $4.63 per share for the third quarter, higher than $68 million or $0.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $96 million or $0.94 per share, that missed the analysts' average estimate of $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable system-wide hotels Revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 3 percent.

Net Rooms Growth was about 4.3 percent.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company sees comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR to increase 3 percent - 4 percent on a constant currency basis.

