Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings Assessment

The Q3 earnings report for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was released on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by -32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.36 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 0.92 0.39 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 1.53 0.71 0.64 0.70 Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.74B 1.71B 1.60B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.63B 1.70B 1.71B 1.66B 1.62B

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

With Hyatt Hotels's earnings data now available, it's crucial to gauge how its competitors, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Holdings, and Global Business Travel, have been performing.

Norwegian Cruise Line's earnings announcement on October 31, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.99 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.94, resulting in a 5.32% increase. Viking Holdings announced earnings on August 22, 2024, revealing results below market expectations. Despite the market's anticipation of an EPS of $0.65, Viking Holdings's actual EPS was $0.37, resulting in a -43.08% decrease compared to expectations. Despite market projections of an EPS of $-0.03, Global Business Travel's earnings on November 05, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $-0.28, representing a -833.33% decrease from expectations. Comprehensive Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Hyatt Hotels October 31, 2024 1.38 0.94 -31.88% $145.45 $145.42 -0.02% Norwegian Cruise Line October 31, 2024 0.94 0.99 5.32% $25.34 $25.25 -0.36% Viking Holdings August 22, 2024 0.65 0.37 -43.08% $33.22 $33.83 1.84% Global Business Travel November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.28 -833.33% $7.73 $7.87 1.81%

Delving into Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced

Here is a comparison table showing estimated and announced revenue figures for Hyatt Hotels's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, giving valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Hyatt Hotels 1.57B 1.63B 3.76% Norwegian Cruise Line 2.77B 2.81B 1.34% Viking Holdings 1.43B 1.59B 10.98% Global Business Travel 613.53M 597M -2.69%

