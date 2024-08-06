Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Tuesday reported net income of $359 million or $3.46 per share for the second quarter, higher than $68 million or $0.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $158 million or $1.53 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR increased 4.7 percent for the quarter.

For the full year, the company expects comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR to increase 3 percent to 4 percent on a constant currency basis.

Full-year net Income is projected between $1.055 billion and $1.115 billion.

