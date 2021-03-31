Hyatt Hotels Projects More Than 70% Growth In Indian Brand Portfolio By 2023

(RTTNews) - Chicago-based hotel chain Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Wednesday announced plans to increase its brand presence in India by more than 70 percent by the year 2023. With this expansion, the number of Hyatt brand hotels in the country will rise to 50 by 2023-end, thus moving into new and current markets. India is one of the company's top three growth markets, on a worldwide basis.

As per the plans, with more than 20 executed managed and franchised agreements, the company will attach more than 3,600 keys to its 32 hotels across eight district brands like the Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Place.

In 2021, Chicago-based Hyatt will concentrate on its Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place brands. The Hyatt Regency brand will enter two new markets with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansoravar, and Hyatt Regency Trivandrum. The Hyatt Place brand will step into four new markets, namely, Bodh Gaya, Jaipur Malviya Nagar, Vadodara and Bharuch.

Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt's Vice President & Country Head, India, said, "Despite the challenges the industry faced last year, Hyatt signed eight new hotels across various brands that will cater to the needs of both leisure and business travellers. The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt Regency brands remain a key priority for India, with nearly 20 hotels under these brands expected to open across India by 2023."

