Hyatt Hotels Posts. Adj. Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) reported a second quarter adjusted net loss per share of $1.80, compared to adjusted net income per share of $0.76, previous year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $117 million, down 154.6% from prior year.

Second quarter total revenues were $250 million compared to $1.29 billion, previous year. Comparable system-wide RevPAR decreased 89.4%. Analysts expected revenue of $316.39 million for the quarter.

The company reported that, for the month of July 2020, preliminary estimates indicate RevPAR decreased approximately 76% for all comparable system-wide hotels compared to July of 2019 reflecting the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.