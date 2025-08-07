Hyatt Hotels Posts Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels (H) posted a second quarter net loss attributable to Hyatt of $3 million, compard to net income of $359 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.03 compared to profit of $3.46. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.68 compared to $1.53, a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased to $1.81 billion from $1.70 billion, previous year. Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR increased 1.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

For 2025, the company projects net income between $135 million and $165 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $1.085 billion and $1.130 billion. Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth is projected between 1% to 3%. The company noted that the metrics do not include the impact of the Playa Hotels Acquisition and the pending Playa Real Estate Transaction.

Shares of Hyatt are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

