Hyatt Hotels' (NYSE:H) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hyatt Hotels, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$174m ÷ (US$13b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Hyatt Hotels has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.7%. NYSE:H Return on Capital Employed September 10th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hyatt Hotels compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Hyatt Hotels' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Hyatt Hotels' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.2%, but since then they've fallen to 1.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Hyatt Hotels' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Hyatt Hotels in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 57% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Hyatt Hotels does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

