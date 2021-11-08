Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hyatt Hotels Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Hyatt Hotels had debt of US$2.98b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$3.25b over a year. However, it does have US$2.78b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$206.0m.

How Healthy Is Hyatt Hotels' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:H Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hyatt Hotels had liabilities of US$876.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.01b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.78b and US$373.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.74b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Hyatt Hotels has a very large market capitalization of US$10.1b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hyatt Hotels can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Hyatt Hotels had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 19%, to US$1.0b. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Hyatt Hotels's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$429m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$22m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hyatt Hotels (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

