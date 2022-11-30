Hyatt Hotels (H) to Acquire Dream Hotel Group for $300M

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H has reached an agreement with Dream Hotel Group to acquire the latter's lifestyle hotel brand and management platform, which includes the Dream Hotels, The Chatwal Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands. The value of the deal stands at $300 million. The deal is likely to be sealed in the coming months.



Following the closing of the deal, Hyatt will have more than 1,700 rooms. This will increase Hyatt’s room count in New York City by more than 30%. This asset-light acquisition will have a portfolio of 12 managed or franchised lifestyle hotels. The company has also reached an agreement for another 24 hotels anticipated to open in future.



Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt, said, “We look forward to continuing our growth journey with more than 600 new Hyatt family members who will further elevate our lifestyle expertise and expand the success of our dedicated lifestyle division.”



Shares of Hyatt have gained 10.9% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5.2%.



Acquisition & Divestitures as Growth Strategies

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is strongly invested in the strategies related to various acquisitions and divestitures that can drive growth for the company. In 2017, the company acquired Miraval Group. The acquisition extended the Hyatt brand beyond traditional hotel stays into a wellness category that resonates well with the high-end travelers.



Moreover, the company is also increasing its focus on private accommodations. Being a fast-growing travel segment, private accommodations have the potential to extend the Hyatt brand beyond traditional hotel space. Also, it is a fantastic fit to the Hyatt portfolio and its brand positioning.



During the first quarter of 2021, the company maintained strength in its brand by adding JdV by Hyatt and Alila to its portfolio. It acquired Exhale for $16 million and the 693-room Hyatt Regency Phoenix, Arizona, for roughly $140 million. In 2018, the company also acquired lifestyle hotel management company Two Roads Hospitality.



These buyouts are part of Hyatt’s ongoing asset recycling program. In an effort to strengthen financial flexibility and focus more on core operation, the company is also focusing on the sale of assets. The sale of assets is helping Hyatt grow through management and licensing arrangements instead of direct ownership of selective assets.

Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector are International Game Technology PLC IGT, Crocs, Inc. CROX and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD.



International Game Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). IGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 115.8% on average. The stock has improved 13.2% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IGT’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates a growth of 1.8% and 512.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CROX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%. Shares of Crocs have declined 40% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2022 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 51.5% and 23.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Boyd Gaming carries a Zacks Rank #2. BYD has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.8%. The stock has increased 5.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD’s 2022 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.4% and 11.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.