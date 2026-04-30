Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Hyatt Hotels (H) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +10.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels : $204.91 compared to the $190.75 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $204.91 compared to the $190.75 average estimate based on three analysts. Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels : 9,190 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,190.

: 9,190 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,190. Rooms/Units - Total System-wide : 375,260 versus 377,296 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 375,260 versus 377,296 estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms/Units - Total Franchised : 142,371 versus 145,270 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 142,371 versus 145,270 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net fees : $310 million versus $303.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $310 million versus $303.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Revenues- Distribution : $274 million versus $286.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change.

: $274 million versus $286.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $219 million compared to the $202.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $219 million compared to the $202.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs : $945 million compared to the $925.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $945 million compared to the $925.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Contra : $-23 million versus $-15.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-23 million versus $-15.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Gross fees : $333 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $317.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $333 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $317.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenues- Incentive Management Fees : $86 million compared to the $83.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $86 million compared to the $83.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Revenues- Base Management Fees: $127 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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