Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hyatt Hotels (H) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was -38.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels : 10,252 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,782.

: 10,252 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,782. Rooms/Units - Total System-wide : 347,301 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 344,061.

: 347,301 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 344,061. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $140.87 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.97.

: $140.87 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.97. ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $204.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.96.

: $204.40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.96. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $264 million compared to the $256.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.

: $264 million compared to the $256.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $11 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -82.3% year over year.

: $11 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -82.3% year over year. Revenues- Distribution : $205 million compared to the $206.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $205 million compared to the $206.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Revenues- Net fees : $281 million compared to the $268.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $281 million compared to the $268.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues- Contra : -$13 million compared to the -$18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: -$13 million compared to the -$18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Management and franchise fees (Gross fees) : $294 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $285.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $294 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $285.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs : $841 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $886.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $841 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $886.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues- Management and franchise fees (Gross fees)- Franchise and other fees: $118 million versus $116.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

