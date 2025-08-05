Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hyatt Hotels (H) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 56.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.74 billion, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hyatt Hotels metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs' will reach $931.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Distribution' reaching $282.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $10.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' stands at $238.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' should arrive at $206.96 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $204.73 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' will reach 73.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' to reach $152.75 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $149.31 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' of $273.11 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $267.75 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' at $214.12 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204.50 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rooms/Units - Total System-wide' should come in at 360,941 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 325,507 .

Analysts expect 'Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels' to come in at 10,035 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11,937 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy - Comparable owned and leased hotels' will likely reach 78.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76.4%.

Over the past month, Hyatt Hotels shares have recorded returns of -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

