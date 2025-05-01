Hyatt Hotels (H) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Hyatt Hotels (H) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +53.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $201.91 versus $204.35 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $201.91 versus $204.35 estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels : 66.6% compared to the 66.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 66.6% compared to the 66.4% average estimate based on two analysts. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $134.55 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.52.

: $134.55 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.52. Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels : 10,184 compared to the 10,050 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10,184 compared to the 10,050 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Distribution : $315 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $315.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $315 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $315.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Revenues- Other revenues : $11 million versus $20.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -68.6% change.

: $11 million versus $20.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -68.6% change. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $219 million versus $211.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.1% change.

: $219 million versus $211.72 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.1% change. Revenues- Net fees : $287 million compared to the $280.53 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $287 million compared to the $280.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs : $886 million compared to the $894.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $886 million compared to the $894.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Contra : -$20 million compared to the -$13.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$20 million compared to the -$13.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Revenues- Gross fees : $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.05 million.

: $307 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.05 million. Total Revenues- Incentive Management Fees: $76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.45 million.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

