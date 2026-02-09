Hyatt Hotels Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, 2026, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted loss per share and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 161.2% and 2.5%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the top line grew 9.6%, while the bottom line tumbled 131.9%.



H’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average negative surprise being 35.8%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of H

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS has increased to 50 cents from 46 cents in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 19.1% increase from the year-ago EPS of 42 cents.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.77 billion, implying an increase of 10.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let us look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Hyatt Hotels’ Quarterly Results

Hyatt Hotels' fourth-quarter revenues are expected to grow year over year on the back of resilient demand for luxury and all-inclusive travel. The company continues to benefit from solid net package RevPAR growth and sustained momentum in international markets; Europe continues to benefit from strong inbound travel, while Greater China is seeing a marked increase in leisure transient demand. Performance is also being aided by development activity, net rooms’ growth and an expanded pipeline of approximately 141,000 rooms. Additionally, continued expansion of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, higher fee income and improved performance in the owned-and-leased segment are expected to further support overall results in the quarter to be reported.



Management expects system-wide RevPAR growth for the fourth quarter to range between 0.5% and 2.5%. Performance outside the United States is anticipated to remain a primary driver of strength, with significant momentum expected in Europe and the Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China. Within the United States, full-service hotels are projected to deliver higher growth than select-service properties, driven largely by more favorable year-over-year group comparisons. The company anticipates that its luxury portfolio and international markets will continue to excel, sustained by robust demand trends and the ongoing resilience of high-end travelers.



While Greater China is still experiencing uneven recovery across certain revenue streams, the company is seeing improving leisure-transient demand and solid performance in upper-upscale and luxury properties, which should help sustain momentum. Overall, Hyatt Hotels expects international operations and its luxury portfolio to contribute meaningfully to performance in the upcoming quarter, supported by resilient high-end consumers and steady global travel activity.



Our model predicts revenues from Franchise and other fees to rise 4.6% year over year to $123.6 million. It expects the fourth-quarter gross fees to rise 4.2% year over year to $306.2 million.



On the margin side, fourth-quarter profitability is expected to face some pressure from continued softness in U.S. select-service hotels, integration-related expenses and ongoing inflation in operating costs, which may partially offset underlying performance improvements.



At the same time, the ongoing shift toward an asset-light earnings mix — targeted to exceed 90% in the near term — will increasingly replace capital-intensive owned earnings with higher-margin fee income, particularly as Hyatt Hotels anticipates closing the sale of its remaining 14 Playa real estate assets by the end of the year. These structural improvements are complemented by the expected growth in U.S. full-service hotel performance and sustained international strength, which are anticipated to drive higher fee contributions and support overall margin expansion into the fourth quarter.



Our model predicts fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to increase 27.2% year over year to $324.4 million.

What Our Model Says About H Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hyatt Hotels this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that is not the case here.



H’s Earnings ESP: Hyatt Hotels has an Earnings ESP of -53.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



H’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +5.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AS is expected to register a 58.8% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Amer Sports reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 78%.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF has an Earnings ESP of +10.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



GOLF’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 1200%. Acushnet reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 26.4%.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



PENN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 54.6%. PENN reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 59.1%.

