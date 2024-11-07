Hyatt Hotels Earnings Review: Q3 Summary

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by -32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.36, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 0.92 0.39 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 1.53 0.71 0.64 0.70 Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.74B 1.71B 1.60B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.63B 1.70B 1.71B 1.66B 1.62B

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

With Hyatt Hotels's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Holdings, and Global Business Travel.

Norwegian Cruise Line, earnings revealed on October 31, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.94, Norwegian Cruise Line exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.99, reflecting an increase of 5.32% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence Viking Holdings reported earnings on August 22, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.37 compared to the market's estimate of $0.65, resulting in a -43.08% decrease. On November 05, 2024, Global Business Travel unveiled earnings that were below market expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.28 compared to an estimated EPS of $-0.03, resulting in a -833.33% decrease. Unpacking Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This analytical review offers valuable insights into how the market has perceived the most recent earnings updates from major competitors. It outlines the forecasted and disclosed earnings per share (EPS) for each company, as well as the related stock prices at the end of the announcement day and the start of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Hyatt Hotels October 31, 2024 1.38 0.94 -31.88% $145.45 $145.42 -0.02% Norwegian Cruise Line October 31, 2024 0.94 0.99 5.32% $25.34 $25.25 -0.36% Viking Holdings August 22, 2024 0.65 0.37 -43.08% $33.22 $33.83 1.84% Global Business Travel November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.28 -833.33% $7.73 $7.87 1.81%

Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced Revenue

Here's a comparison table presenting estimated and announced revenue figures for Hyatt Hotels's peers. This comparison offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Hyatt Hotels 1.57B 1.63B 3.76% Norwegian Cruise Line 2.77B 2.81B 1.34% Viking Holdings 1.43B 1.59B 10.98% Global Business Travel 613.53M 597M -2.69%

To track all earnings releases for Hyatt Hotels visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.