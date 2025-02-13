HYATT HOTELS Earnings Results: $H Reports Quarterly Earnings

HYATT HOTELS ($H) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $1,602,000,000, missing estimates of $1,688,436,916 by $-86,436,916.
HYATT HOTELS Insider Trading Activity
HYATT HOTELS insiders have traded $H stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $H stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- & TOM PRITZKER FOUNDATION MARGOT sold 1,642,251 shares for an estimated $249,999,869
- MARK SAMUEL HOPLAMAZIAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 192,906 shares for an estimated $28,592,616.
- JOAN BOTTARINI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,641 shares for an estimated $1,244,479.
- DAVID UDELL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,375 shares for an estimated $675,183.
- MARK R VONDRASEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,776 shares for an estimated $604,140.
HYATT HOTELS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of HYATT HOTELS stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 509,335 shares (+223.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,520,787
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 425,538 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,766,883
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC removed 266,984 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,911,148
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 240,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,577,769
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 175,868 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,607,758
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 143,169 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,790,321
- ICON WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 130,724 shares (+17641.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,896,192
HYATT HOTELS Government Contracts
We have seen $78,067 of award payments to $H over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY24 DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CIVIL DIVISION FOR ONE (1) CONFERENCE ROOM FOR TRIAL PREP.: $32,460
- THE QUALITY ASSURANCE AND VENDOR INSPECTION BRANCH (IQVB) IN THE DIVISION OF REACTOR OVERSIGHT (DRO), OFFIC...: $24,285
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUISITION IS TO REQUEST A NEW AWARD TO THE HYATT REGENCY ATLANTA FOR CONFERENCE SPACE...: $11,217
- ELEVATOR SERVICE: $8,500
- TRIAL MEETING SPACE: $1,603
