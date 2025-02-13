HYATT HOTELS Earnings Results: $H Reports Quarterly Earnings

HYATT HOTELS ($H) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $1,602,000,000, missing estimates of $1,688,436,916 by $-86,436,916.

HYATT HOTELS Insider Trading Activity

HYATT HOTELS insiders have traded $H stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $H stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& TOM PRITZKER FOUNDATION MARGOT sold 1,642,251 shares for an estimated $249,999,869

MARK SAMUEL HOPLAMAZIAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 192,906 shares for an estimated $28,592,616 .

. JOAN BOTTARINI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,641 shares for an estimated $1,244,479 .

. DAVID UDELL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,375 shares for an estimated $675,183 .

. MARK R VONDRASEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,776 shares for an estimated $604,140.

HYATT HOTELS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of HYATT HOTELS stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HYATT HOTELS Government Contracts

We have seen $78,067 of award payments to $H over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

