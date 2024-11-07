Hyatt Hotels Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by -32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.36, resulting in a 1.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 0.92 0.39 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 1.53 0.71 0.64 0.70 Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.74B 1.71B 1.60B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.63B 1.70B 1.71B 1.66B 1.62B

Comparison of Competitors' Recent Earnings

As we review Hyatt Hotels's earnings, it's important to put its results into perspective by comparing them to those of its competitors, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Holdings, and Global Business Travel.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced strong earnings on October 31, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.94, Norwegian Cruise Line's actual EPS was $0.99, reflecting a 5.32% increase. Despite market projections of an EPS of $0.65, Viking Holdings's earnings on August 22, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $0.37, representing a -43.08% decrease from expectations. Global Business Travel, earnings announced on November 05, 2024, faced a downturn this quarter. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $-0.03, Global Business Travel disclosed an EPS of $-0.28, resulting in a decrease of -833.33% compared to expectations. This discrepancy could unsettle investors. Insights into Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Hyatt Hotels October 31, 2024 1.38 0.94 -31.88% $145.45 $145.42 -0.02% Norwegian Cruise Line October 31, 2024 0.94 0.99 5.32% $25.34 $25.25 -0.36% Viking Holdings August 22, 2024 0.65 0.37 -43.08% $33.22 $33.83 1.84% Global Business Travel November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.28 -833.33% $7.73 $7.87 1.81%

Comparative Overview of Peer Revenues: Estimated vs. Announced

This table presents a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Hyatt Hotels's peers. It offers insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Hyatt Hotels 1.57B 1.63B 3.76% Norwegian Cruise Line 2.77B 2.81B 1.34% Viking Holdings 1.43B 1.59B 10.98% Global Business Travel 613.53M 597M -2.69%

To track all earnings releases for Hyatt Hotels visit their earnings calendar here.

