Hyatt Hotels Earnings Analysis: Q3 Recap

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:55 AM.

Earnings

Hyatt Hotels missed estimated earnings by -32.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.36 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 0.92 0.39 0.62 EPS Actual 0.94 1.53 0.71 0.64 0.70 Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.74B 1.71B 1.60B 1.64B Revenue Actual 1.63B 1.70B 1.71B 1.66B 1.62B

Analysis of Competitors' Earnings Trends

When analyzing Hyatt Hotels's numbers, it's imperative to put them into context by comparing them to those of its competitors, like Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Holdings, and Global Business Travel.

The latest earnings announcement from Norwegian Cruise Line on October 31, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.99 compared to the market's estimate of $0.94, resulting in a 5.32% increase. The latest earnings report from Viking Holdings on August 22, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $0.65, Viking Holdings reported an EPS of $0.37, marking a -43.08% decrease. The latest earnings report from Global Business Travel on November 05, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $-0.03, Global Business Travel reported an EPS of $-0.28, marking a -833.33% decrease. Unpacking Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This analytical review offers valuable insights into how the market has perceived the most recent earnings updates from major competitors. It outlines the forecasted and disclosed earnings per share (EPS) for each company, as well as the related stock prices at the end of the announcement day and the start of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Hyatt Hotels October 31, 2024 1.38 0.94 -31.88% $145.45 $145.42 -0.02% Norwegian Cruise Line October 31, 2024 0.94 0.99 5.32% $25.34 $25.25 -0.36% Viking Holdings August 22, 2024 0.65 0.37 -43.08% $33.22 $33.83 1.84% Global Business Travel November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.28 -833.33% $7.73 $7.87 1.81%

Comparative Overview of Peer Revenues: Estimated vs. Announced

The table below illustrates a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Hyatt Hotels's peers. This comparison sheds light on the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Hyatt Hotels 1.57B 1.63B 3.76% Norwegian Cruise Line 2.77B 2.81B 1.34% Viking Holdings 1.43B 1.59B 10.98% Global Business Travel 613.53M 597M -2.69%

