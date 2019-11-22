Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased H prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that H has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.41, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of H was $77.41, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.57 and a 22% increase over the 52 week low of $63.45.

H is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). H's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.59. Zacks Investment Research reports H's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.54%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the H Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

