Hyatt Hotels Corp. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$29 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$203 million, or -$2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$306 million or -$2.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 154.7% to $1.08 billion from $424 million last year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$29 Mln. vs. -$203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.26 vs. -$2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $424 Mln last year.

