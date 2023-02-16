Hyatt Hotels Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H):

Earnings: $294 million in Q4 vs. -$29 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.74 in Q4 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $278 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $1.59 billion in Q4 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.