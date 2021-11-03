Hyatt Hotels Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H):

-Earnings: $120 million in Q3 vs. -$161 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.15 in Q3 vs. -$1.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $2.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.36 per share -Revenue: $851 million in Q3 vs. $399 million in the same period last year.

