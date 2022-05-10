Hyatt Hotels Corp. Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) reported a first quarter adjusted net loss attributable to company of $36 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a adjusted loss of $363 million, or $3.57 per share, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss attributable to Hyatt was $73 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $304 million, or $2.99 per share, last year.

Total revenues increased to $1.28 billion from $438 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.10 billion in revenue.

"Our outlook remains very optimistic for the remainder of the year with system-wide RevPAR in April accelerating further from March," said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

