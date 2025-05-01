Hyatt Hotels Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $522 million, or $4.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $1.718 billion from $1.714 billion last year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20 Mln. vs. $522 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $4.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.718 Bln vs. $1.714 Bln last year.

