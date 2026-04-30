Hyatt Hotels Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $38 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $61 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $1.748 billion from $1.718 billion last year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.748 Bln vs. $1.718 Bln last year.

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