Hyatt Hotels (BIT:1HUS) Price Target Increased by 10.69% to 144.45

The average one-year price target for Hyatt Hotels (BIT:1HUS) has been revised to €144.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.69% from the prior estimate of €130.50 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €121.17 to a high of €185.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.10% from the latest reported closing price of €132.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyatt Hotels. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HUS is 0.20%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 67,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 6,117K shares representing 14.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,955K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HUS by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,715K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares , representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HUS by 45.83% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 3,310K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,160K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HUS by 85.14% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,766K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing an increase of 19.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HUS by 81.51% over the last quarter.

