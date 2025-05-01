Hyatt Hotels Announces FY25 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results, Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), Thursday also announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company expects net income of $95 million to $150 million, and EBITDA of $1.080 billion to $1,135 billion for the period.

In the pre-market hours, Hyatt's stock is trading at $113.03, up 0.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

