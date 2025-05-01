Markets
H

Hyatt Hotels Announces FY25 Financial Guidance

May 01, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results, Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), Thursday also announced financial outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company expects net income of $95 million to $150 million, and EBITDA of $1.080 billion to $1,135 billion for the period.

In the pre-market hours, Hyatt's stock is trading at $113.03, up 0.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

H

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.