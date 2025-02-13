News & Insights

Hyatt Hotels Announce FY25 Outlook

February 13, 2025

(RTTNews) - While reporting fourth-quarter financial results, Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), Thursday announced financial outlook for the full year 2025.

The company expects yearly earnings of $190 million to $240 million.

Analysts, on average, estimate earnings of $3.94 per share for the same period.

Hyatt anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Hyatt's stock is trading at $158.79, down 2.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

