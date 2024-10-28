News & Insights

Hyatt Hotels and Grupo Piñero Form Strategic Joint Venture

October 28, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

An announcement from Hyatt Hotels ( (H) ) is now available.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Grupo Piñero have announced a strategic joint venture to expand Hyatt’s all-inclusive offerings by managing Bahia Principe-branded hotels. This collaboration aims to increase Hyatt’s all-inclusive room portfolio by 30% and solidify its global leadership, while Grupo Piñero will leverage the venture to enhance its presence in key markets. The venture involves a significant investment and will include 23 resorts, totaling over 12,000 rooms, across multiple countries. This move is expected to drive growth and new opportunities for both companies in the hospitality sector.

