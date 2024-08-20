News & Insights

Markets
H

Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Standard International And Its Iconic Hotel Brands

August 20, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) said it agreed to acquire Standard International and its Iconic Hotel Brands, The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels.

Upon closing, Hyatt will pay a base purchase price of $150 million, with up to an additional $185 million over time as additional properties enter the portfolio. Stabilized fees associated with the base purchase price are anticipated to be approximately $17 million and, to the extent the contingent purchase price is paid, additional stabilized fees are anticipated to be up to approximately $30 million.

The transaction is anticipated to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Hyatt will form a new lifestyle group that will be headquartered in New York City. Led by Standard International's Executive Chairman Amar Lalvani, the lifestyle group will leverage Hyatt's best-in-class operational and loyalty infrastructure, the company said.

Upon closing, Lalvani will take on the role of President & Creative Director of the lifestyle group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

H

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.